Keke Palmer does not think that her son, Leodis, is safe with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

In Palmer’s Thursday, November 9, restraining order request, she alleged that Jackson, 29, was “rough” with their child earlier this year.

“On September 26, 2023, I was concerned for Leo’s safety after Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper,” Palmer, 30, claimed in her court docs, which have been reviewed by Us Weekly. “Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him.”

The Nope star further claimed that Jackson became “angry” and they almost had a “tug of war” over their son. “Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room,” she alleged.

Jackson has not publicly addressed any of Palmer’s allegations but posted a message for his son on Thursday night. “I love you, son. See you soon,” Jackson tweeted. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

On Thursday, Palmer filed a request for full custody of the pair’s 8-month-old son and for a no-contact order between her and Jackson. She alleged that the personal trainer had been physically abusive multiple times over the course of their relationship.

Palmer started dating Jackson in August 2021. They welcomed their first baby in February. Their relationship made headlines in July when Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for wearing a sheer outfit to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson wrote via X (formerly Twitter). “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer did not address the drama, but seemingly clapped back with the release of “I’m a Motha” merch. A source later told Us in August that their relationship status is “complicated” and they were working through things.

Per Palmer’s court filing, the pair split in October after trying to solve their issues in therapy.

“Darius and I attempted couples therapy, and for a time things would get better, but then they would get bad again,” she claimed in the court docs. “So much of Darius’ abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy, that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son.”

Palmer also was fearful of Leodis’ safety after Jackson allegedly said “very disturbing things” and exhibited “uncontrolled, violent outbursts.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.