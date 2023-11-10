Keke Palmer has navigated her personal life in the public eye for more than a decade.

“I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating. Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career,” the actress explained in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020.

She continued: “I think a lot about, like, Does this person really like me for me? And it’s not just romantic relationships. It’s friends too. That wavering, that’s the most traumatic thing about fame. And that can really tear at your self-esteem if you let it.”

Among Palmer’s famous exes are musicians Quincy Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and Styn. She welcomed her first child, son Leodis, with Darius Jackson in February 2023.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling for a look at Palmer’s dating history over the years: