Darius Jackson spoke out about his ex Keke Palmer after she was granted a temporary restraining order against him — and their texts reveal Palmer expected Jackson to portray her as an abuser.

Jackson, 29, filed a response to Palmer’s request for a domestic violence restraining order on Friday, December 15. He alleges Palmer, 30, was “the primary aggressor” and “engaged in abusive conduct during the two-and-a-half-year relationship,” according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

He claimed Palmer subjected him to both “physical and verbal abuse,” alleging she punched, choked and hit him several times. He lists several dates of different alleged confrontations.

In one example, he said Palmer “called him over 200 times and sent him over 50 emails” when Jackson “told her he would not spend the night with her” in November 2021, and he claims he changed his phone number to avoid Palmer’s alleged harassment in March 2022. One year later, she allegedly subjected him to verbal abuse, calling him “bitch, a punk ass and a loser.” He further alleged that Palmer “frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.”

The filing included several screenshots of alleged text messages in which Palmer appeared to apologize for physical contact. In one instance, Jackson sent Palmer a photo of his bruised arm. “You will never put your hands on me again,” Jackson wrote.

“I definitely WONT. I am really good on all of that,” Palmer wrote.

Jackson replied, “You not owning up to it & see it as a threat is alarming.”

“I own up to squeezing your arm,” Palmer allegedly responded.

Jackson wrote, “I show you that to let you know that you’re literally marking me. Like, I wouldn’t do that to you. I’m content.”

Palmer then alleged, “But it’s clear you’re trying to create a paper trail. You are literally trying to set me up. … Through text and your family and everything else.”

Us confirmed that Palmer, 30, filed a petition on November 9, asking for a temporary restraining order and full custody of their 9-month-old son, Leodis. Palmer claimed in the docs that Jackson “trespassed” into her home and “threatened” her. Palmed alleged that Jackson struck her before he threw her over the couch. She also accused him of “getting rough” with their baby.

The actress, who began dating Jackson in August 2021, also alleged that “many instances of physical violence” occurred throughout the pair’s two-year relationship. Palmer confirmed that she and Jackson officially split in October, citing “the physical and emotional abuse” as the reason for the breakup in the docs.

On November 10, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Palmer’s motion for a temporary restraining order. Jackson was ordered by the court to stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their child until further notice. Jackson is also prohibited from having visitation rights.

Before Darius spoke out about Palmer’s accusations, his brother Sarunas Jackson came to his defense when the news initially broke on Thursday. Shortly after, Keke’s mom, Sharon Palmer, fired back at Sarunas and claimed that he knew about his brother’s alleged behavior.

“For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said, ‘I used to be like that too.’ What?”

Sarunas refuted Sharon’s allegations: “I never once said that to Sharon, Not once in my life,” he wrote via an Instagram comment obtained by The Shade Room. “I have never been abusive to any of the women I [have] ever been involved with. But Sharon, the world is about to hear your voice. And the threats you made to my family.”