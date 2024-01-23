After Keke Palmer filed a restraining order against her ex Darius Jackson, one of Darius’ family members is taking his own legal action against the actress.

Darius’ brother Sarunas Jackson filed a restraining order against Palmer, 30, on Friday, January 19, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. In the filing, Sarunas, 33, accused his brother’s ex-girlfriend of harassing him and his family in the wake of the former couple’s October 2023 split.

“She has made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not. I have never done such a thing,” Sarunas alleged in the docs. “She has gone to the media and has used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public. I have the emails to prove [it]. We have had banging at our door from strangers.”

He went on to claim that Palmer “harassed and stalked my friends and family on social media” and “reached out to people in relation to me to lie on me and my family.” Sarunas, who has appeared on shows such as Good Trouble, Games People Play and Insecure, also alleged that Palmer’s claims have caused damage to his career.

“She has lied time and time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies,” he continued. Sarunas is asking the court to restrict Palmer’s contact with him and bar her from speaking “publicly or privately about me or my family.”

Palmer has not publicly addressed Sarunas’ restraining order claims.

In November 2023, Palmer filed a restraining order against Darius and requested sole custody of their 10-month-old son, Leodis. She claimed in her filing that there had been “many instances of physical violence” between her and Darius, including incidents where he allegedly destroyed her personal belongings, hit her in front of their child and threatened to kill himself. Palmer also accused Darius of hitting her on the head after she attempted to stop him from “getting rough” with their son.

Not long after, Sarunas called Palmer “the most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my life” via a since-deleted X post. “Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see,” he added. “Just send positive energy to the babies … Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad.”

Keke’s mother, Sharon Palmer, proceeded to defend her daughter against Sarunas’ negative comments. “For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive,” she claimed in an Instagram video. “I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said, ‘I used to be like that too.’ What?”

Sarunas, who was accused of abuse by actress DomiNque Perry in November 2023, denied Sharon’s claims in an Instagram comment, writing, “I have never been abusive to any of the women I [have] ever been involved with. But Sharon, the world is about to hear your voice. And the threats you made to my family.”

Darius, for his part, broke his silence on the drama in December 2023 and filed a response to the restraining order, in which he alleged that Palmer “engaged in abusive conduct” throughout their relationship.

Earlier this month, Palmer’s restraining order was extended by six months. As a result, Darius was ordered to surrender his firearms to police.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.