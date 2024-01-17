Darius Jackson has surrendered his firearms after ex-girlfriend Keke Palmer was granted a restraining order, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a recent property report from the Riverside Country’s Sheriff’s Department, Jackson, 29, has given up a Glock 34 gun as well as two of its accompanying magazines, a speed loader and a cleaning rod. The weapon’s manual and case were also seized by the police officers.

Jackson agreed to surrender his firearms and ammunition after Palmer, 30, filed for and was granted a restraining order late last year.

Palmer and Jackson dated between August 2021 and October 2023. Their breakup was revealed one month later after Palmer filed a restraining order against Jackson, claiming he was physically abusive and kept firearms in the house. The actress also requested full custody of the pair’s son, Leodis, who was born in February 2023.

Palmer was ultimately granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson, which was extended earlier this month. According to January court documents obtained by Us, the protective order will expire on July 16. Additionally, the duo are currently engaged in mediation.

Jackson has denied all of Palmer’s claims, including accusations that he had been “rough” with Leodis. According to court documents that he filed in December 2023, Jackson claimed that Palmer was “the primary aggressor” and “engaged in abusive conduct during the two-and-a-half-year relationship.”

Darius’ brother, Insecure alum Sarunas Jackson, defended his sibling in light of the allegations.

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life … Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see,” Sarunas, 33, wrote via X in a since-deleted post in November 2023. “Just send positive energy to the babies. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad.”

Keke’s mother, Sharon Palmer, then called out Sarunas for defending Darius and claimed that he had knowledge of Darius’ alleged abusive behavior.

“I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said, ‘I used to be like that too.’ What?” Sharon said in an Instagram video at the time, claiming that Sarunas taught his brother how to “be abusive” toward women. “So, he don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No, you’re a f–kboy and a part of the problem.”

Sarunas has since denied Sharon’s claims, shutting down the accusations that he has previously engaged in abusive behavior or had spoken to Sharon about Darius’ alleged actions.