Kelis has filed a response to ex-husband Nas’ child custody filing over their 6-year-old son, Knight.

Nas is requesting the court to order “a specific and reliable shared custody schedule” for Knight, which includes the rapper having Knight for the first, third and fifth weekends of each month, according to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Kelis, on the other hand, is asking for a court hearing that would allow her to testify.

The “Milkshake” singer filed her response to his December 26 filing on December 29, and included reasons why she is seeking a court date.

“I retained my attorney, Navid Moshtael on December 27, 2017. I understand that he will require additional time to prepare for the hearing, prepare a substantive responsive delectation and potentially conduct discovery,” the court documents read. “Given my schedule and prior commitments, I am not available to meet with my attorney and furnish the information he requires prior to this hearing.”

Kelis and Nas tied the knot in January 2005. The singer-songwriter filed for divorce in April 2009, when she was seven months pregnant with Knight. The exes welcomed their son in July 2009, and their divorce was finalized in May 2010.

In Nas’ filing, he said that the solution of their child-custody “cannot continue to be delayed” and alleged that Kelis has not “responded to my attempts to resolve this matter with her amicably.”

“While I prefer to cooperate with Kelis and make joint decisions in the best interest of our son whenever possible, my continued deferral to her demands has not created an appropriate custodial plan for Knight. Our son must be able to be with both parents and families. Solution of this matter cannot continued to be delayed,” the court documents read.

