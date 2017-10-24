Kelly Clarkson: ‘I’ve Never Contemplated Suicide Because of My Weight’

Kelly Clarkson is clarifying reports that she contemplated suicide in the past due to body image issues.

“Just to clear something up. I wasn’t ever miserable because I had to be thin,” Clarkson, 35, tweeted in reference to recent interview with Attitude magazine. “I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin.”

“I’ve never contemplated suicide because of my weight,” the singer continued in a follow-up tweet. “I said people had no idea I was unhappy oddly enough because I appeared healthy.”

As previously reported, the singer opened up to Attitude about the pressure to stay thin early in her career. “When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life,” she said. “But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense. It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting. I like wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time.”

The American Idol alum has been open about her weight in the past and has shut down body-shamers on several occasions. When Clarkson tweeted to thank people in service on the fourth of July, a user replied to her with the remark “you’re fat.” Clarkson quoted his tweet and added “….and still f—king awesome.”

Clarkson, who is mom of River Rose, 3, and 18-month-old Remy with husband Brandon Blackstock, opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about not letting comments about her weight get to her in 2015. “I love that people think [the topic] is new. Like, welcome to the past 13 years,” Clarkson said. “I was the biggest girl on [American Idol] too. I wasn’t big, but people would call me big. I kind of always got that.”

