Nearly two years after finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson revealed she wasn’t interested in getting married to begin with.

“I never wanted to get married the first time,” the American Idol alum, 41, told People in an interview published Wednesday, January 3. “[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person.”

Blackstock, 47, was previously married to Melissa Ashworth, with whom he shares daughter Savannah, 21, and son Seth, 17. Clarkson and Blackstock, who is the son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock, tied the knot in 2013. They have two children: daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, and the proceedings were finalized in March 2022.

The exes were locked in a lengthy legal battle over custody and spousal support, and their business relationship also crumbled. In November 2023, Clarkson was awarded more than $2.6 million from Brandon — her former manager and producer of her self-titled talk show — for commissions paid to him for gigs he helped to procure, including her coaching stint on The Voice. The California Labor Commissioner ruled that Brandon violated the state’s Talent Agencies Act by handling these deals, which should have been managed by Clarkson’s talent agents at Creative Artists Agency.

In looking back at her life before she met Brandon, Clarkson explained why she was so hesitant to get married.

“Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it,” she said in her Wednesday interview.

Clarkson is also taking her time when it comes to finding love again. “Dating sucks. It’s so awkward,” she said. “I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am.”

While she did not rule out another marriage in the future, Clarkson would only consider tying the knot after her two children are grown and living on their own.

“For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house,” Clarkson added.

She does know that her next partner would have to be someone who is successful and would not be dependent on her.

“I told a friend [that my future partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me,” Clarkson said. “It’s far more romantic to say, ‘I want you, but I don’t need anything.’”

Clarkson has been candid about the roller-coaster of emotions she’s experienced after her divorce. Being able to express herself in her latest album, Chemistry, which earned a 2024 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, helped her overcome her unhappiness.

“I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard,” she told People. “You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

Releasing the album “[was] like, ‘I’m taking my power back,’” Clarkson added. “That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”

Clarkson moved from Los Angeles to New York City last year, and she couldn’t be happier.

“I love my kids. I have my family and friends, I have my jobs. It’s all these beautiful things that are working really well,” she said. “I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time.”