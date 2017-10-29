Kelly Clarkson revealed she fancies herself to be a mix of Simon Cowell and Blake Shelton as a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice.

The 2002 American Idol winner, 35, joked during her album release party on Friday, October 27, at the iHeartRadio Theater that she needs “a cape” for her role as a “mega mentor” of the talent show: “I feel like I’m a mix of Simon and Blake. I’m constructive because it would be impossible for me not to be, if you know my mother. I grew up with constructive criticism. And it made me a better human … I’m just saying I think that I’m incapable of not giving criticism constructively. So I think that’s like Simon.”

“But I love how Blake always really invests in his artists. Like he really goes the extra mile after the show, even if they don’t win. He really supports them and gets them other record deals and gets things moving,” the “Piece by Piece” singer continued. “That really says a lot about his character. I hope I’m like that.”

As previously reported, the three-time Grammy winner will be joining series vets, Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, for the fourteenth season of the hit competition series. Her upcoming appearance won’t be the first time Clarkson has been on the show: in 2015, she performed with both Koryn Hawthorne and Meghan Linsey on the season 8 finale and in December, she performed a duet with Billy Gilman on the Hamilton song “It’s Quiet Uptown.”

“I’m so excited to join The Voice at NBC,” Clarkson said in a press release in May. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special.”

“I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry,” she added. “Watch out, Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!”

