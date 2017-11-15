Kelly Clarkson can’t catch a break when it comes to her weight. People either thinks she’s too big or too small.

“They shame you for it. Same thing happened with Miranda Lambert — I had dinner with her and we talking about that,” Clarkson tells Redbook in the magazine’s new cover story. “She was like, ‘Should I gain? Should I lose?’”

But the 35-year-old, whose weight has been scrutinized since she won American Idol in 2002, doesn’t care about what her critics have to say. She’s comfortable in her skin. “It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy,” she explained. “People think, ‘Oh, there’s something wrong with her. She’s putting on weight. I’m like, ‘Oh, no! I’m sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world. For me, when I’m skinny is usually when I’m not doing well.”

Clarkson added that nothing good comes from trying to please everyone. “You’re going to be in a constant state of panic,” she said. “People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it.”

The mom of River, 3, and 19-month-old Remy was also candid about her sex life with husband Brandon Blackstock. “Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet,” she explained. “To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples. I’m a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity.”

After four years of marriage, the “Love So Soft” singer and Blackstock, 40, can’t keep their hands off each other. “When I met Brandon, I wasn’t looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends!” she revealed. “I was looking for a lover. I had never found anyone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well . . . I was going to latch on and take advantage of that.”

