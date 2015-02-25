JK! Kelly Clarkson is backtracking after she said in an interview with BBC Radio 1 that no one wants to work with her. On Tuesday, Feb. 24, the “Stronger” singer not only released a new collaboration, but tweeted that she was just joking.

PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's body evolution

“Ok, I was making a joke about people not singing with me! The press is really twisting this comment just FYI! No big deal. New story please,” Clarkson, 32, wrote. “Obviously my humor is not translating ha! PS my duet with John Legend is coming out tomorrow #collaborationstation,” she added.

The songstress’ tweets come after she released a new collaboration with hugely popular artist Sia titled “Piece By Piece." (Click here to listen to the new track.)

PHOTOS: Kelly and Brandon's no fuss wedding

In case you missed it, Clarkson had told BBC last week: “I honestly would collaborate with a lot of people, but everyone usually says no. I’m not kidding you. I have legitimately asked several people that I'm not going to call out, and that's cool, but I don't know."

Her seventh studio album Piece By Piece drops March 3 and her duet with John Legend, “Run Run Run,” is due out tomorrow, Feb. 25.

PHOTOS: American Idol winners

Tell Us: What do you think of Clarkson’s new music?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!