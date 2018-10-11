Kelly Clarkson is taking over daytime.

Come next fall, The Voice judge will host her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing directly before pal Ellen DeGeneres’ hit. “The appeal of Kelly is that she’s an open book,” a Voice insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Who she is on TV is who she is off screen.”

That charm and confidence has made her unstoppable. Persuaded by pal Blake Shelton, Clarkson joined The Voice as a full-time coach in 2018, “which opened the door for her talk show,” says the insider. “Kelly at heart just loves to discover new artists and is excited for the talk show because it’s out of her comfort zone.” While also showing off her expertise, adds a source: “There will be music, celebrity guests and conversations in which Kelly will chat with the audience.”

