Kelly Clarkson’s TV reign continues! NBC announced on Wednesday, September 19, that it has officially picked up The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The one-hour daytime talk show is slated to air on weekdays beginning in fall 2019. It will be the lead-in to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on NBC-owned affiliates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Connecticut. It will also air in Boston in a different time slot.

The series, which will be filmed in L.A., is described in a press release as a “weekday brunch party” that is “fun” and “energetic.” According to the network, it will feature “remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music.”

Clarkson, 36, said in a statement, “I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations. Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

The American Idol season 1 winner and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, will serve as executive producers.

Clarkson teased her plans for the show hours before the big announcement. “We sing every day on the show,” she revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 18. “I do this fan request thing that’s fun. On the pilot, I got people to sing with me and do little skits. It’s very musical as well. It would be weird if it wasn’t! If you don’t like music, you probably shouldn’t watch it.”

The pop star is no stranger to NBC. She won season 14 of The Voice as the coach of contestant Brynn Cartelli earlier this year. She will return for season 15, which premieres on Monday, September 24.

