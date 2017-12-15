Kelly Cutrone claims that Russell Simmons tried to rape her in 1991. The founder of fashion public relations firm People’s Revolution came forward with her story after Simmons denied previous rape allegations made against him by other women.

Cutrone, 52, alleges that the incident took place in his apartment after they bumped into each other at a party. “He pushed me into his apartment and then he threw me down on the floor and literally tried to grab … take my clothes off of me,” she told Page Six on Thursday, December 14. “And I started kicking him really, really hard, screaming, telling him to get the f–k off of me. And that I would have him killed if he ever f–king laid a hand on me.”

Simmons’ lawyer released a statement to Page Six on behalf of the entrepreneur, but didn’t specifically address Cutrone’s accusation. “I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual,” the statement read.

As previously reported, Simmons, 60, has been accused of rape by four women in incidents spanning from 1983 to 1996, among other allegations of sexual misconduct, which were published in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times earlier this week.

“I have accepted that I can and should get dirt on my sleeves if it means witnessing the birth of a new consciousness about women. What I will not accept is responsibility for what I have not done,” read Simmons’ statement to the New York Times. “I have conducted my life with a message of peace and love. Although I have been candid about how I have lived in books and interviews detailing my flaws, I will relentlessly fight against any untruthful character assassination that paints me as a man of violence.”

Simmons told the Los Angeles Times: “These new stories range from patently untrue to frivolous and hurtful claims. I want to restate categorically what I have said previously: I have never been violent or abusive to any women in any way at any time in my entire life.”

Simmons also denied the allegations in an Instagram post on Thursday, by starting a new hashtag in response to the #MeToo movement — #NotMe. In response, Cutrone shared a photo of herself and Simmons via Twitter and wrote: #MeToo #YesYou.”

