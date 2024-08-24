Kelly Osbourne reacted after boyfriend Sid Wilson, a member of heavy metal band Slipknot, was hospitalized for second-degree burns on his face and arms, which he says he sustained after a bonfire accident at their Iowa farm.

Osbourne, 39, posted a video to her Instagram Story, showing herself and the couple’s 22-month-old son, Sidney, accompanying Wilson, 47, in the hospital.

“This is why you don’t f–k with burn piles,” Osbourne noted. “He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything.”

Wilson shared his own update from a hospital bed. “Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face,” Wilson said in a video posted to Instagram with the caption “Ouch” on Friday, August 23.

“I’m OK, I’m going to be OK,” he said, as medical staff attended to his injuries. “But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms.”

Osbourne captioned a second video slide with an emoji saying “I have no words,” and shook her head at the camera, as Sidney played with a pile of toys next to his dad’s bed. Wilson is shown with both of his arms heavily bandaged, tapping at his phone.

The musician added that he is “singed everywhere — my eyebrows are singed, my mouth is blistered… both my arms are pretty bad.”

However, he assured fans that he plans to be back on stage in time for Slipknot’s next live date, which takes place September 1 in Pryor, Oklahoma. “I’m gonna be alright you guys, and I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour … You guys take care of yourself, and I will take better care of myself. I’ll see you soon.”

Wilson detailed that the accident happened when he was lighting a burn pile while working on the farm.

The band shared in a statement Friday night that despite the scary-looking injuries, they also expect their DJ will be back to work soon.

“Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon,” they noted.

The heavy metal band kicked off the North American leg of their Here Comes the Pain Tour, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of their debut self-titled album, earlier this month on August 6. It will run through September 21, wrapping in Des Moines, Iowa.