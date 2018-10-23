Will he make it past first base? Kelly Ripa joked that her beauty and haircare rituals can often pose challenges when she and husband Mark Consuelos are getting intimate.

“Every date with Mark is like a first date in your sophomore year in high school. Every date,” Ripa, 48, told best friend Rachael Harris on the debut episode of her Facebook Watch series, Heads and Faces, on Monday, October 22. “Every date, he’s like, ‘Is this OK? Is this OK? Is this OK? Can I touch you here? Can I touch you there?’ Cause he’s never sure what’s glued in and what’s clipped in and what’s actually a part of my body and what’s maybe just temporarily a part of my body.”

But after 22 years of marriage, Consuelos knows the drill. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost teased that the Riverdale actor, 47, calls her “the human piñata” because she’s full of surprises.

“At the end of the night, and I don’t want to brag, but after a night with me, it’s, like, party favors all over the floor,” she said. “I’m talking about just beauty products. There’s false eyelashes, there’s hair extensions, there’s chicken cutlets, those are on the floor, you name it. Anything that I try to look like a female in person.”

Ripa’s candid comments come two months after she reflected on the first moment she met Conseulos. “I saw my entire future with him flash [before my eyes],” she said on SiriusXM’s Lunch With Bruce in August of seeing Consuelos’ photograph before he auditioned to be her love interest on All My Children. “Like, I saw it. I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

The CW star and Ripa share Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.

