Kelly Rowland: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland makes some confessions to Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the singer.

1. I’m obsessed with elephants. They bring luck, but they’re also just so majestic. There’s a reason there’s a saying, “the elephant in the room.”

2. The first car I had was a red BMW with cream interior. I wanted it because Kelly Taylor from 90210 had one.

3. My favorite place I’ve traveled to is Africa. I’ve gone to Johannesburg, Kenya, and so many parts of Nigeria.

4. The songs I like to sing in the shower are “Lovefool” by the Cardigans or any Little Mermaid song.

5. I don’t like snakes, but sometimes they make really cool fashion moments.

6. My first job was baby­sitting. That lasted about a week. I was all right.

7. The nicest thing a fan has sent to me is stroopwafels while I was in Amsterdam. It’s one of my favorite things to eat, with ice cream.

8. I used to be a really good burper, but I left that in my 20s. I’m a lady now.

9. My favorite book is Waiting to Exhale [by Terry McMillan]. I love all the stories that were told.

10. My dream collaboration would be Sade. She’s my musical hero. I would totally lose my mind.

11. Black Panther is my favorite movie. Wakanda forever!

12. My beauty hack is [rubbing] olive oil on my hair, knees and elbows.

13. My go-to cocktail is a whiskey sour.

14. One time, Taylor Swift walked past me [at an award show], and I’d had a shot of whiskey, and I said, “Oh my God, you’re tall as f—k!” I didn’t know how she was going to react. But she was so cool about it. That was definitely an odd encounter.

15. If I were stuck on an island, I’d bring moisturizing sunscreen, my bottle filled with cold water and almonds.

16. I love to binge Chopped.

17. I collect antique plates. I’m a Southern woman at heart.

18. I don’t cook as much as I should. I wish I did more.

19. I hate when people smack [food when they chew].

20. My favorite Destiny’s Child song is “Confessions” — such a great record.

21. My very first celebrity crush was Hakeem from [the ’90s group] The Boys.

22. My playlist is [my 4-year-old son] Titan’s playlist. We listen to it on the way to school. He loves Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do.”

23. I’m excited to work with TJ Maxx and The Maxx You Project. It’s really [all about] helping women to embrace their own individuality.

24. I wish I could jump out of a plane. I don’t know if my husband [Tim Weatherspoon, 44] will let me.

25. I live by the saying “People make time for whatever they want to make time for.”

