Kelly Rowland Gushes Over Watching Her Sons’ Bond

Kelly Rowland is proud of the connection her sons, Titan, 9, and Noah, 3, share.

“It’s the most beautiful thing to watch them navigate their way through brotherhood,” Rowland, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Baby2Baby’s Initiative to Combat Maternal Mortality event. “I think it’s the sweetest thing and I’m obsessed with my family.”

While they have a close bond, Rowland noted that Titan and Noah don’t always see eye to eye.

“It’s very dynamic because at one point, one is tripping the other one up and the other one is trying to love on the other one, it’s always like that,” she said. “The dynamic is like so up and down.”

Like many parents, Rowland — who shares her sons with husband Tim Weatherspoon — said that Titan and Noah have grown up quickly.

“I can’t believe they are both in my bed!” Rowland said, adding, “Somebody told me that it is OK. If it makes him feel more comfortable, It just makes me happy. We’re very close knit and we love each other.”

As for her upcoming Mother’s Day plans, Rowland noted that her kids may have a little something up their sleeve.

“I think they are getting something together for me, which is really sweet, so they’re going to make me some food which is really sweet,” she said. “I am not supposed to know about it. It is a surprise.”

While Rowland noted that her boys may not understand what she does for work, she noted that her passion for volunteering has rubbed off on them. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rowland said that their family got together with pals to give back to their community.

“I think to me, like the most important, valuable lesson I can ever give them was giving back,” she said.

Rowland, who’s an ambassador of Baby2Baby alongside Ciara and Olivia Wilde, said she’s “extremely proud” to join CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein to announce the expansion of Baby2Baby’s Initiative to Combat Maternal Mortality while partnering with Huggies. The crew volunteered at the Baby2Baby headquarters to pack maternal health and newborn supply kits for moms and babies in need.

“We know what it’s like to have a baby and you have to already have this stress on you and to have a care package like this,” Rowland said. “All you need is to be seen and heard as a woman you just want to be seen and heard. And that the fact that these products in here can make you feel as such, we’ve done our job. I mean, there’s way more to do … We want to do it all.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams