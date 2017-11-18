The more you know, y’all! Kelsea Ballerini, whose sophomore album, Unapologetically, is now on shelves, revealed 25 things you might not have known about her exclusively with Us Weekly. Read on to learn more about the (Stranger Things-obsessed!) 24-year-old singer.

1. Tuscany is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen — the sights, the wine, the pasta, oh my!

2. Writing songs and being in sweatpants makes me feel the happiest.

3. Frank Sinatra has been the soundtrack to some of my life’s best moments! If I could meet anyone dead or alive, it would be him.

4. My favorite meal is my dad’s pasta. We call it Eddie’s Spaghetti.

5. A pair of worn-in jeans with heels is my favorite thing to wear.

6. If I had one day left on earth, I’d kiss my fiancé [singer Morgan Evans].

7. For my very last meal on earth I’d have chicken nuggets with honey mustard.

8. People would be most surprised to know that I’m a homebody and sometimes supershy.

9. My worst habit is worrying about things I can’t change!

10. I’m a terrible dancer.

11. I’ve always loved books by Roald Dahl.

12. My biggest pet peeve is when people dillydally.

13. I’d never be caught dead wearing Birkenstocks.

14. I idolize my mama the most of anyone.

15. My home in Nashville is my absolute favorite place in the world.

16. I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s actually better to only wash it a few times a week.

17. My biggest phobias are spiders, fires and dolls.

18. I’d love to duet with Macklemore! Country and rap — why not?

19. My most embarrassing moment was eighth-grade picture day. My skirt was tucked into my underwear for an entire class change.

20. An ideal day off would involve a workout or hike, puppy cuddles and a glass of red wine.

21. I’m addicted to Stranger Things and am watching season 2 while typing this!

22. The Wizard of Oz is my favorite movie of all time.

23. The craziest thing I’ve ever done was sing with my heroes! Taylor Swift, Shania Twain and now Reba McEntire at the CMAs.

24. I wish I had written Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me.”

25. I work out with Carrie Underwood’s trainer to try to get her fantastic legs.

