Kendall Jenner Breaks Her Silence on the Fyre Festival Fiasco

Learning from her mistakes. Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebrities who promoted Fyre Festival on social media before it turned disastrous — and now she is breaking her silence on her involvement and how she is using the experience to move forward.

“You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out,” Jenner, 23, confessed in a New York Times interview published on Saturday, March 30. “Sometimes it’s a risk.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued, “I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will. You never really know what’s going to happen.”

Fyre Festival was advertised as an exclusive luxury event taking place on the Bahamas’ Great Exuma island in April and May 2017. While festivalgoers were promised an incredible experience featuring gourmet food and luxury villas, they arrived to find nothing but sandwiches and dismantled tents. The failed festival, which was canceled during the first weekend, drew in eight lawsuits, one of which sought more than $100 million in damages.

Festival cofounder Billy McFarland was sentenced to six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and using fake documents to attract $26 million from investors. The event later became the subject of two popular documentaries: Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu’s Fyre Fraud.

Rapper Ja Rule, who cofounded the event with McFarland, 27, claimed in January that he was a victim of the fiasco as well. He tweeted shortly after the documentaries were released: “I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!”

