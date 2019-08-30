Twitter Users Slam Kendall Jenner for Wearing Cornrow Braids Again





A hairy situation! Kendall Jenner wore cornrow braids again last week, and again, her choice of hairstyle sparked controversy.

“I hope her hair f*cking falls out,” one user wrote after Jenner, 23, stepped out with cornrows in Los Angeles on August 23. “I’m EXHAUSTED of white people constantly appropriating black culture and wearing hairstyles that we are always ridiculed/ chastised for having and just doing it because they want to ‘look different’ or ‘stand out.’ we wear these hairstyles to PROTECT our natural hair from damages but they wanna wear it because it looks cool. it shouldn’t be worn by them period.”

Another user called Jenner “annoying as hell,” while a third wrote that the model “never learns.”

Others, however, defended Jenner. “I think people need to go back in history and see that white people also braided their hair,” one person tweeted. “It’s not just our thing and I am a hairdresser.”

Jenner found herself in the middle of similar outrage in April 2014 when Marie Claire tweeted a photo of her wearing cornrows said she took “bold braids to a new epic level.”

And other members of Jenner’s famous family have sparked controversy over their cornrows, sister Kim Kardashian included.

“I’ve definitely had my fair share of backlash when I’ve worn braids,” Kardashian, 38, said at a BeautyCon L.A. panel in July 2018, per Cosmopolitan. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel around the world and see so many different cultures that have so many different beauty trends.”

She continued: “My daughter [North West] actually loves braids. Like, this last time I wore [them], she helps me pick out a look and will show me pictures. I just think if it comes from a place of love and you’re using it as cultural inspiration, then I think it is OK. Sometimes I think maybe if you don’t communicate where you got the inspiration from — and I’ve done that in the past — then people might not understand it. But yeah, I think as long as it comes from a place of love and you’re getting inspired, then it is OK.”

