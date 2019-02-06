Kendall Jenner is proof that words really can hurt. The Victoria’s Secret runway model got candid while speaking about her ongoing battle with acne and how people’s harsh words have affected her life.

“I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I’ve had to become stronger through it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, said in an interview for Allure’s March cover story. “I mean, don’t get me wrong: I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful. You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it.”

Jenner added: “I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that’s what can really mess you up.”

This isn’t the first time the E! personality has been open about online trolls teasing her due to her skin problems. Last month, Jenner revealed a new partnership with Proactiv, which debuted during the network’s Golden Globes red carpet coverage where she discussed attending the awards show the previous year while dealing with a breakout.

“I remember going online and seeing all the horrible things people were saying about me and my skin. I felt so good that I completely forgot that I had bad skin,” the Calabasas, California, native said in the commercial. “Then I remember getting a couple of tweets that became a lot of tweets of how proud people were of me.”

Jenner added: “If you have acne, there’s a feeling that you’ll never get out of it, but there definitely is an end. And there definitely is a solution for you. For me, I can honestly say that the magic was Proactiv.”

