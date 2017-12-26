Keeping up with Kendall Jenner just became much more difficult. The supermodel announced that she plans to quit updating her app in the new year.

“As I look ahead to next year, my goals and priorities are changing,” Jenner, 22, wrote in a blog post on her website on Tuesday, December 26. “I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you.”

Though 2018 is still days away, the app has already been removed from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

Jenner and her sisters launched their apps and websites in September 2015. The fashion mogul’s paid content primarily consisted of style tips, her favorite beauty routines and behind-the-scenes photos.

Last month, Forbes named the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star the world’s highest-paid model of 2017 with an estimated $22 million in earnings. She took the top spot from Gisele Bündchen, who held the crown since 2002. In addition, Jenner is the most-followed model on Instagram with 85.7 million followers.

At the top of this year, Jenner wrote on her app that her battle with anxiety was one of the biggest challenges she faced in 2016. Still, she wrote at the time, “I think I’m finally learning how to cope.”

