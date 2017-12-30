KarJenner fans clearly have baby fever — they’re seeing baby bumps everywhere!

Kendall Jenner posted a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday, December 29, wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress. The 22-year-old model captioned the selfie “loner life” with an alien emoji.

loner life 👽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

The photo sparked speculation that she is expecting her own bundle of joy, in addition to her three sisters, who are all welcoming children in 2018. Fans took to social media to discuss whether the reality star’s “bump” was an illusion or the real deal. One of her followers commented, “Kendall you look pregnant,” while another asked, “waitttttt. is that a baby bump?”

“She does look pregnant. Is this a Jenner family thing to fool everyone and later say YES I’m having a bambino?” inquired another.

One convinced fan stated, “thats about a late 3 early 4 month bump” while another simply wrote, “Maybe she eating good.”

You can’t blame fans for wondering. 2017 saw a Kardashian baby boom: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate any day now, and Kylie Jenner is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott in early 2018.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in September that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Strong Looks Better Naked author confirmed she was pregnant on December 20 with a sweet Instagram post, writing, “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!”

