A united front! Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett were all smiles as they stepped out for an event with their family.

The former Playbody model, 32, and the NFL pro, 35, posed at the Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 24. They appeared to be happy and content as they leaned in close to son Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3, smiled for photos but an eyewitness tells Us that Wilkinson looked “a little strained” at the event.

The outing comes days after Wilkinson slammed a report that she and Baskett are faking their marital issues in order to add excitement to their WEtv show, Kendra on Top. “How do you fake marital problems? That makes absolutely no sense,” the Girls Next Door alum said of the rumors on Wednesday, February 21. “Yes we are having issues … These issues Hank n I are having in our home we are tryin hard to cover up, everyone knows about, including producers and network, family and friends. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting decisions cuz the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported on Thursday, February 22, that the couple are dealing with “complex marital issues and there is absolutely no truth that they are faking the problems for reality TV cameras.” Added the insider: “Kendra has repeatedly asked Hank if having the cameras present are hurting him or if he wants them gone. There are moments of course they both don’t want the cameras there, but Hank has never told Kendra to get rid of the cameras or quit her show.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and the athlete, who tied the knot in 2009, have been open about their problems. They appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in March 2017 and discussed the claims that Baskett cheated on Wilkinson in 2014 with a transgender model.

Wilkinson addressed the alleged infidelity via Instagram after the pair returned home after taping the show. “Even with a little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett,” she gushed. “Imperfection is where great change and growth happens.”

