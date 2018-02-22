They’re in it for the long haul. Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are wholeheartedly committed to their marriage and working through any bumps in the road.

“[They] continue to deal with complex marital issues and there is absolutely no truth that they are faking the problems for reality TV cameras,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the level-headed couple. “Being able to watch their issues play out on television has actually benefited Kendra and Hank’s relationship as they are able to see the progress and also areas of improvement that are needed.”

Added the insider: “It has helped them communicate on a much deeper level to have honest, meaningful conversations.”

The former Playboy model, 32, and the NFL pro, 35, constantly check in with each other to ensure they’re on the same page. “Kendra has repeatedly asked Hank if having the cameras present are hurting him or if he wants them gone,” the source noted. “There are moments of course they both don’t want the cameras there, but Hank has never told Kendra to get rid of the cameras or quit her show.”

Nonetheless, there is much work to be done in order for the Kendra on Top stars to fully repair their relationship. “The trust issues Kendra has with Hank may never heal and that is what she is dealing with,” the pal explained. “If she can’t truly trust Hank, the marriage is indeed headed for a very sad ending.”

Wilkinson addressed her marital issues via Instagram on Wednesday, February 21, citing a report claiming she and Baskett were feigning their problems in order to add excitement to their WEtv show. “How do you fake marital marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” the Girls Next Door alum said of the rumors. “Yes we are having issues … These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin hard to cover come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank.”

The model and the athlete, who tied the knot in 2009 and parents to son Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3, have been forced to fight for their marriage on several occasions. In 2014, Baskett allegedly cheated on a then-pregnant Wilkinson with a transgender model.

The couple addressed the incident during their March 2017 stint on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and decided to move forward as a united front. “Even with a little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett,” the Sliding Into Home author wrote on Instagram at the time. “Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us.”

With Reporting by Jennifer Heger

