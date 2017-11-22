Kendra Wilkinson responded to critics who blasted her on social media on Wednesday, November 22, for sharing a photo of herself picking cotton in a Texas field.

The 32-year-old reality star stopped alongside a cotton field while road-tripping with husband Hank Baskett’s family. “Always wanted to pick cotton. Lol,” the former Playboy Playmate captioned a photo of herself holding a handful of cotton on her Instagram Story, and shared by The Shade Room, on Wednesday, November 22.

After Wilkinson’s followers slammed her actions, she responded to the backlash in a slew of tweets. “Lol. I just wanted to pick cotton from a plant cuz I’ve always wondered how it really felt. Never in my life thought of color or race at the time,” she wrote on Wednesday. “I was trespassing n ran up to grab some cotton. I am not racist. Was just having fun n wanted to feel n wondered how it felt. Hahahahah. I can’t believe I’m getting accused of being racist when I’m sitting here with my black father in law rt now baffled at the accusations. F–k off to anyone who don’t know me n know what I’m about. Just cuz I picked some f–king cotton. It’s a f–king plant. Omg I can’t.”

Wilkinson also shared a video on her Instagram Story reiterating the same message.

The WeTV star clarified her intentions after her followers took to the comments section of her most recent Instagram photo, a family holiday card, to criticize her visit to the field.

“Racist piece of s–t,” one user wrote. Added another: “People are upset because you are joking about history that you are just simply ignorant about. Some things just keep to yourself.”

Despite the criticism, fans of the Kendra on Top star came to her defense. “Been watching Kendra from day one, she’s a free spirit,” one Wilkinson devotee commented. “You are just combing through social media praying for anything to pound on and rip it to shreds… Hello her husband and children are part black.”

Echoed another fan of The Girls Next Door alum, “Don’t give the haters the benefit of explaining what ur doing like picking cotton.”

Another fan chimed in with words of support: “Keep your head up. Ignore the ignorance. I have always liked you and your real fans know you are not a racist and you love everyone equally. Live! Laugh! Love!”

