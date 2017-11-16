Staying hopeful. Kenya Moore is asking fans for prayers after she was seen leaving the Barbados Fertility Centre on Thursday, November 16.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a video on a beach on the Caribbean island with her two Yorkie dogs — King and Twirl — and sent a message to her fans reflecting on how much children would change her life. “My twins #kingsandtwirlthey bring so much fulfillment in my life, calm, happiness and purpose. I can only imagine what children do,” she captioned the Instagram clip on Thursday. “Please pray for me.”

The reality star also used the hashtags, “love,” “marriage,” “fur babies” and “children” in her post, and fans showed her an outpouring of support in the comments. One user wrote: “Prayers for you Kenya may your life be filled with babies and love.”

The 46-year-old was photographed leaving the world-famous fertility clinic, and TMZ reported on Thursday that sources close to the star confirmed that she was undergoing IVF treatment. Moore will reportedly be staying in Barbados for a couple of weeks, and her husband, Marc Daly, will be joining her on Friday, November 17.

Moore surprised fans when she wed Daly in St. Lucia in June. “I married the love of my life and the best man I’ve ever known,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I never believed I could be this happy! I want to thank everyone who made my day special. I felt so beautiful in my Pallas Couture dress! It was a magical day.”

On Father’s Day, June 18, Moore also revealed her spouse is already a father and shared that they first got together in December 2016. “To my husband, Happy Father’s Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart…I love you,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

In October, Moore opened up to Us about her plans of becoming a mother after marrying the businessman. “I think all of my plans are in motion and I hope by the reunion you see me with a belly, so we’ll see. Fingers crossed!”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting from Brody Brown.

