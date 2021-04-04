In the early aughts, Keri Hilson took the world by storm with her many hit songs, such as “Knock You Down,” “Turnin Me On” and “Pretty Girl Rock.” Now, more than a decade later, the Grammy nominated songstress, 38, is making a comeback — by acting. Ahead of the release of Lifetime’s Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, the actress opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her — including the story behind her name, her greatest pet peeve and an unforgettable moment she shared with the late Prince. Want to know more? Read on to learn about Hilson’s fun facts.

1. Despite my love for movie popcorn, kettle corn and Mexican corn, I’m allergic to corn.

2. At an award show afterparty, Prince’s security said he wanted to meet me. He magically appeared beside me from behind a white curtain — and left the same way after! One of the only times I’ve been starstruck. It was just so… Prince! I have witnesses.

3. Quincy Jones once gave me a foot rub at another party.

4. I’m a very adventurous foodie. I will try anything, especially if it’s drenched in sauce.

5. I’ve saved quite a few bucket list things to enjoy with my future husband. Lately, I’m kinda wishing I had just done them.

6. My first real job was at a mortgage company [when I was] 15.

7. Juggling is my secret talent.

8. I don’t have a favorite color. I could never seem to choose when asked.

9. I was named after the Keri lotion that was bedside in the hospital.

10. I competed for Georgia in the Junior Nationals for swimming.

11. I may still hold the record for the most consecutive pushups in 7th grade. I did 87.

12. My craziest fan was a guy who jumped from a second-floor balcony in France for a kiss. It’s on YouTube.

13. A shirtless Tyson Beckford calendar was definitely on my dorm room wall.

14. Wherever I travel, I buy something unique for my home.

15. I tend to only splurge on home projects, furniture and decor.

16. I own hundreds of beachfront acreages across the Bahamas. I’m developing a few of them. I’ll most likely retire on one of those islands.

17. If I weren’t a singer, I’d be a radio or TV host, interior designer or abstract painter.

18. My 12 plants are my children. They have names and when I speak to them, they react positively. It’s really cool.

19. Basketball was my thing in high school. I was MVP my senior year.

20. I broke my nose during a basketball game in 11th grade and somehow reset it when I face-smacked into a piece of wood during theater set design class my freshman year of college.

21. I was in Congo with Akon when a government coup broke out in the city just a few years ago.

22. I really want to score a movie role that allows me to show my athleticism.

23. Having dusty, dirty feet is my pet peeve. I never ever walk on a floor without shoes or slippers.

24. I love horses. I rode [English-style] for five years and Western for a year or two.

25. I had an unhealthy obsession with fire as a child. I once burned my parents’ comforter. Now, I have an obsession with candles.

Hilson stars in Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, which premieres on Lifetime Saturday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET.