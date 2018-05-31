Ready for some quality family time together. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys have been busy filming The Americans for more than five years, and now that the show has ended, the onscreen — and real-life — couple dished to Us Weekly about how they’ll spend their free time.

The 43-year-old actor first joked that they’ll be busy “trying on wigs” — a nod to all the fake hair that their characters wore during the series — with their kids before revealing to Us what he’s really excited for.

“I think reminding them who we are,” Rhys told Us on Thursday, May 30. “These last six months was a long time away from them. Long days, long hours. Just spending time [with them].”

The 42-year-old actress told Us that she’s ready to do “just normal [stuff], like breakfast, school runs, picking them up from school, dinners [and] bedtimes,” to which Rhys added, “That will become a novelty. It is a novelty.”

The pair — who played spies Philip and Elizabeth Jennings on the FX series — have been dating since 2013 and welcomed their first child together, a son, Sam, in May 2016.

Rhys stopped by Us Weekly in April where he dished on life as a father. “I always thought I was tired,” he told Us of his pre-child life. “And then there were kids. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is what always tired is.’”

As for balancing work-home life, the actor revealed that it can be challenging. “You know, filming hours can be long, the days are long. It’s tough the days you go out of the house before they wake up and you’re back after that,” he explained. “Those are tough days. And often. And then, you know as an actor’s life, you get some decent down time, some real time with them. So it’s all a trade off.”

Prior to her relationship with Rhys, the Felicity alum was married to ex-husband Shane Deary, who she shares two children with — River, 10, and Willa, 6. The former couple divorced in 2013 after seven years of marriage.

