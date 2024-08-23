Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn have earned our vote for friendship goals.

After signing up to be part of Shonda Rhimes’ ABC series Scandal, both actors quickly discovered they had a special kind of chemistry that doesn’t happen on every project.

“I never did a chemistry read with Tony,” Washington told People in June 2024 when acknowledging their immediate bond and connection. “I will go anywhere Tony tells me to go.”

From 2012 to 2018, Washington played Washington D.C. fixer Olivia Pope while Goldwyn played President Fitzgerald Grant. After their Scandal characters pushed through elections, controversial headlines and even a steamy affair, both parties continued to remain close friends off camera.

“What can I say?” Goldwyn shared via Instagram in May 2024 while reuniting with his costar on a red carpet. “@kerrywashington just makes me laugh! #scandalfam @ezramovie.”

Keep reading to see more not-so-scandalous friendship moments between Washington and Goldwyn:

April 2012

On April 5, 2012, millions of viewers were first introduced to Olivia Pope and President Fitz when Scandal premiered as part of ABC’s TGIT lineup. When the show kicked off, Washington became the first Black woman to headline a network drama in 40 years.

“I didn’t feel the pressure from my ego, like, ‘I have to make the show work,’” Washington recalled to Variety. “It was more, ‘If we f–k this up, it’s going to be another 40 years before they let a Black woman be the lead of a network drama. We have to get this right.’”

While the first season only included seven episodes, it became an immediate hit and resulted in more than 120 episodes over seven seasons.

January 2015

While Olivia’s love story with Fitz took center stage for several seasons of Scandal, she also had a brief romance with Jake Ballard (Scott Foley). During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Goldwyn had a hilarious reaction to rumors he got jealous of sex scenes involving Washington and Foley.

“I literally blocked it out because I’m so incredibly jealous of how good looking Scott Foley is,” he joked to host Andy Cohen. “I really have trouble watching their love scenes. It’s, like, watching the woman you love have sex with another man.”

April 2016

Washington and Goldwyn joined Rhimes for a real presidential experience as they stepped out to attend the 102nd White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.

July 2016

While Washington likes to keep her family life out of the spotlight, Goldwyn couldn’t help but praise his costar and friend as a parent as she prepared to welcome her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha.

“We talk about it a lot. I’m always sensitive to give people advice because, what do I know? We talk about our kids and she’s really, she’s always pumping me,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s thrown herself into motherhood with so much passion and enthusiasm and joy. And it’s just a great thing to see.”

January 2021

Every year, Washington and Goldwyn try to mark each other’s birthday on social media. “Happy Birthday to this extraordinary human being! I love you @kerrywashington,” Goldwyn wrote via Instagram before his friend’s 44th birthday. In 2024, Washington marked Goldwyn’s big day by poking fun at their Scandal characters and writing, “The Itz to my #Olitz ❤️ HBD TG! Love you foreva #ScandalFam.”

February 2022

While attending the SAG Awards, Washington and Goldwyn reunited to present the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series. “Should I read the nominees?” Goldwyn asked his friend. Washington replied, “No, it’s handled.”

July 2024

After Goldwyn expressed an interest in having his former costar join him on Law & Order, where he plays a district attorney in the wake of Sam Waterston’s exit from the series, Washington was visibly open to the idea. “This is the first time I’m hearing [that] breaking news,” Washington told Entertainment Tonight. “Honestly, when Tony Goldwyn tells me to do something, usually the answer is yes. So we’ll just have to figure out the when and the how of it all.”

August 2024

Olivia Pope had it handled once again at the Democratic National Convention. While supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in Chicago, Washington was able to reunite with Goldwyn on stage as they chanted with the crowd, “When we fight, we win.”