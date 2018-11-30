UPDATE 3:25 p.m. ET: Lady Gaga took to Twitter after the text messages were released. “@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other,” she wrote. “These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story.” Katy Perry later replied, “Love you too friend. Onward and upward.”

Original story below:

Newly released court documents reveal the text messages that Kesha and Lady Gaga exchanged about Katy Perry in February 2016 amid Kesha’s legal battle with Dr. Luke.

“was crying a lot today and needed my mom. I’m really upset with Katy Perry,” Kesha, 31, texted Gaga, 32, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. “she could bring the whole thing to a head but she won’t.”

The “Praying” singer then wrote that she heard Perry, 34, “was raped by the same man,” Dr. Luke, 45. However, the “Teenage Dream” songstress denied in a July 2017 deposition that the music producer sexually assaulted her, saying, “Absolutely not.”

“She is probably really afraid to lose everything,” Gaga texted Kesha, according to the documents. “U are really strong standing up to him, she’s not as strong as u yet.”

The “Animal” singer replied, “your [sic] right. I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. she’s so mean. it’s hard.” Gaga responded, “Do u want me to see if I can talk to her. I know she’s mean. … She makes me angry about s–t [but] I just try to have empathy for her.”

The conversation ended with Kesha texting Gaga, “it’s not my battle.”

Perry was informed about Kesha and Gaga’s texts during her 2017 deposition. “They think I was raped and I was not,” she said, according to court documents obtained by Us.

The “Roar” singer also acknowledged that she “felt pressured” to come forward in support of Kesha. “People were generally very angry at me for not saying anything,” she said during her deposition.

“I want to stay out of it because I know them both [Kesha and Dr. Luke] and I empathize with both of them and obviously it’s a horrible situation for both of them,” Perry continued. “And the only two people that know what really went on are those two people.”

Kesha and Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) have been involved in a nasty court battle since 2014 after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in a hotel in 2005. She also alleged that he was verbally and emotionally abusive and once described her as “a fat f–king refrigerator.” He has repeatedly denied the claims.

Dr. Luke’s legal team slammed Kesha and her “repeated efforts to manufacture facts” in a statement to Us on Thursday, November 29. In response, Kesha’s legal team told Us, “Kesha continues looking forward to defeating Dr. Luke’s meritless claim at summary judgment and trial.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing and recovering, and more.

