Jasveen Sangha, “The Ketamine Queen” facing charges in connection with Matthew Perry’s death, may have referred to the actor as “Chandler” in communication about his ketamine use.

In the plea agreement of Erik Fleming obtained by Us Weekly, Fleming claims Sangha referred to Perry “using a name of a well-known character that [Perry] portrayed in a television series” when they communicated about selling ketamine to Perry on or about October 12, 2023. (Fleming is Perry’s acquaintance who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.)

The plea agreement does not specify which character name Sangha allegedly used for Perry, who famously played Chandler on Friends from 1994 to 2004,.

Perry died at age 54 in October 2023. A December 2023 toxicology report concluded that he died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (which is used to treat opioid use) listed as contributing factors.

Although Perry’s death was initially ruled an accident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced earlier this month that five individuals had been charged in connection with Perry’s death: Fleming, Sangha, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Perry’s former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and Dr. Mark Chavez.

Elsewhere in Fleming’s plea agreement, prosecutors claim that Fleming and Sangha spoke on the phone the day of Perry’s death to discuss “distancing themselves from the aforementioned drug deals by, among other things, deleting digital evidence on their cell phones.”

The documents also allege that Fleming sent Sangha a text message via the Signal application two days after Perry’s death noting that he felt “90 percent sure everyone is protected” and referring to Iwamasa as the “enabler.”

Plasencia, Chavez and Sangha were all charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Sangha was also charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine. Plasencia and Sangha pleaded not guilty while Chavez has agreed to plead guilty.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, and admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training, including on the day he died.