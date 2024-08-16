Five people have been indicted on federal charges stemming from the investigation into Friends actor Matthew Perry’s death, the US Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, August 15.

An autopsy revealed that Perry died as a result of the “acute effects of ketamine” on October 28, 2023. His personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, as well as Jasveen Sangha (a.k.a. “the Ketamine Queen”), Mark Chavez, Salvador Plasencia and Erik Fleming have all been charged.

Perry, who was 54, had been using ketamine therapy to treat his depression. In his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” he revealed ketamine also helped “ease pain” from his addiction struggles.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that charges against the five individuals include conspiracy to distribute ketamine, distribution of ketamine resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and altering and falsifying records related to a federal investigation.

Keep scrolling to learn more about how each defendant became embroiled in the case.

Kenneth Iwamasa

Iwamasa, Perry’s live-in personal assistant, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

On the day of Perry’s death, Iwamasa administered three doses of ketamine to the actor, beginning with a first dose around 8:30 that morning and a second one four hours later. He said he administered the third dose just 40 minutes after that before preparing the hot tub for Perry and leaving the actor to run errands. Iwamasa found Perry unresponsive in the hot tub when he returned home.

While those are the three injections that prosecutors allege led to Perry’s death, Iwamasa claimed he administered 27 total in the final five days of Perry’s life. Iwamasa does not have any medical training and was following instructions laid out by Plasencia.

Jasveen Sangha

Sangha, also referred to as the “Ketamine Queen,” is accused of supplying Perry with the ketamine that ultimately caused his death. She is charged with one count each of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She also faces five counts of distribution of ketamine. If found guilty on all charges, she would face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The DOJ revealed Sangha earned her nickname by selling ketamine out of her North Hollywood home for at least the past five years. Her residence became known as the “Sangha Stash House.”

Newsweek reports the LAPD found “79 vials of ketamine, approximately 1.4 kilograms of pills containing methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription drugs that appeared to be fraudulently obtained.” That led to US attorney Martin Estrada to call her home a “drug selling emporium.”

Erik Fleming

An “acquaintance” of Perry’s, according to court documents, Fleming is the accused point of contact between the actor and Sangha.

The DOJ claims Fleming “brought cash from Iwamasa to Sangha’s stash house in North Hollywood to buy vials of ketamine.” He pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Fleming is also a director and producer. He directed the 1999 Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes film, My Brother and the Pig, and produced the 2003 season of the WB’s The Surreal Life.

Mark Chavez

The San Diego-based doctor is alleged to have sold Perry ketamine using a fraudulent prescription written in someone else’s name. He and Plasencia allegedly discussed how much to charge Perry for the drug.

Chavez allegedly began selling ketamine to Perry in the month leading up to his death. Per the indictment, Chavez drove to Orange County to meet and distribute it.

“They knew what they were doing was wrong,” Estrada said in a press conference Thursday. “They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyways.”

Salvador Plasencia

Plasencia allegedly had a past professional relationship with Iwamasa. Between September and October 2023, the doctor is accused of selling Perry 20 vials of ketamine for $55,000 in cash.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the investigation. He has been forced to surrender his DEA license, which allowed him to prescribe controlled substances.

Federal officials allege that Plasencia wanted to establish himself as Perry’s sole source of ketamine. According to the indictment, he wrote “I wonder how much this moron will pay?” in a text message to Chavez, referring to Perry.

If convicted, Plasencia faces up to 120 years in prison.