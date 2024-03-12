Matthew Perry’s half-siblings were named as the trust beneficiaries in the actor’s last will and testament, which was filed five months after his October 2023 death.

“All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate,” the court documents read. The will was written in 2009 and obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, March 11, after being filed in probate court.

The late Friends star named his mom, Suzanne Morrison, and dad, John Perry, as trust beneficiaries along with his half-siblings from both of their second marriages. Suzanne shares four kids, Emily Morrison, Madeline Morrison, William Morrison and Caitlin Morrison, with Matthew’s stepdad, Keith Morrison.

Matthew’s father, John, and stepmom Debbie Boyle also shared a daughter, Maria Perry-Bowick.

“I loved playing with them all, babysitting them, playing dumb games with them,” Matthew wrote of his siblings in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers & The Big Terrible Thing. “There is no greater sound on the face of the planet than a child’s laughter.”

Elsewhere in his memoir, Matthew wrote that his family members “never turned their backs on me.” He added, “Imagine such love if you can.”

Along with Suzanne, John and their respective children, Matthew’s ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn was also listed as a trust beneficiary.

Matthew died in October 2023 from “acute effects of ketamine” according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report released in December of that year.

Matthew’s will stated that most of his estate was set to be placed in his Alvy Singer Living Trust. The documents also noted that upon his death, Matthew had $1 million in personal property. His reported net worth at the time of his death was $120 million.

Keep reading for more details on Matthew’s trust beneficiaries:

John Perry and Suzanne Morrison

Matthew’s parents welcomed the late actor in 1969 and divorced the following year. Suzanne married Dateline host Keith in 1981, and they share four kids together. Matthew’s dad, John, married stepmom Debbie in 1981, and they share one child.

Caitlin Morrison

Matthew’s first half-sister was born in 1981. She had a brief stint as an actor, starring alongside Matthew in 2004’s The Whole Ten Yards.

Emily Morrison

Matthew recounted Emily’s 1985 birth in his memoir.

“Just like Caitlin, I loved her instantly,” the late star shared, explaining how the addition of his siblings changed his home life. “However, I was so often on the outside looking in, still that kid up in the clouds on a flight to somewhere else, unaccompanied.”

Maria Perry

Matthew’s only half-sister on his father’s side was born in 1986. When he was hospitalized in 2018 after his colon burst, Mariawas the first person to tell Matthew what had happened. “Maria did her best to be wonderfully consoling, but there was no consoling this,” he wrote in his memoir.

Maria works as a teacher at the University of Glasgow.

Will Morrison

Will was Matthew’s only half-brother, born in 1987.

Madeline Morrison

Matthew’s youngest half-sibling was born in 1989, and she has a career in Hollywood working as a producer on her father’s show, Dateline.

Rachel Dunn

The final trust beneficiary named in Matthew’s will was his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated from 2003 to 2005. He detailed his close relationship with Dunn in his memoir.

“The relationship had deepened to the point where there was now a question, I urgently needed to ask her,” Matthew wrote in his memoir. “One day, I said, ‘I think we should stop kidding ourselves. We love each other,’ and she didn’t disagree. I did love her, very much.”