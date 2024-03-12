Five months after his death, Matthew Perry’s last will and testament has been unveiled.

Perry, who died in October 2023 at the age of 54, created his will in 2009. He named Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan as the coexecutors of the will, noting that most of his estate would be placed in his Alvy Singer Living Trust.

“All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate,” Perry outlined in the court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, March 11.

According to the will, which was filed by Ferguson’s lawyer in March, Perry had more than $1 million in personal property when he died. That money is in addition to what his executors previously put into the living trust, which was seemingly named after Woody Allen’s character in 1977’s Annie Hall.

The document also stated that Ruzan declined to act as one of Perry’s executors. Ruzan was an executive producer on Celebrity Liar, which Perry appeared on in 2010.

Ferguson, who was Perry’s longtime business manager, accepted the responsibility. The hearing for Perry’s will is set for Wednesday, April 10, in Los Angeles.

Following his passing, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office determined in December 2023 that Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine.” While the report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine — which is used to treat opioid use — as contributing factors, his death was ruled an accident.

When it comes to his estate, the actor’s will names his father, John Perry, and his mother, Suzanne Morrison, as two of the trust beneficiaries, since he has no children.

The Friends star’s ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn was also listed in the 2009 paperwork. The pair dated from 2003 to 2005. Matthew revealed in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, that he almost proposed to Dunn, but chickened out.

“The relationship had deepened to the point where there was now a question, I urgently needed to ask her,” Matthew wrote of his former flame. “One day, I said, ‘I think we should stop kidding ourselves. We love each other,’ and she didn’t disagree. I did love her, very much.”

He recalled going into “Chandler f–king Bing mode” instead of popping the question on Christmas.

“I often think if I’d asked, now we’d have two kids and a house with no view, who knows — I wouldn’t need the view, because I’d have her to look at; the kids, too,” Matthew lamented. “Instead, I’m some schmuck who’s alone in his house at 53, looking down at an unquiet ocean.”

Matthew’s half-siblings from his mom and stepdad Keith Morrison’s marriage — Caitlin Morrison, Emily Morrison, Madeline Morrison, William Morrison — were also named under the trust’s beneficiaries.

His half-sister Maria Perry-Bowick, whom Matthew’s father, John, and stepmom Debbie Boyle welcomed in 1986, were also listed.

Matthew is the only child from John and Suzanne’s union, which ended less than one year after he was born in 1969. Both Suzanne and John got remarried to Keith, 76, and Boyle, respectively, in 1981.