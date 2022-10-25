Matthew Perry is no stranger to high-profile romance — but he’s still searching for “The One.”

While the Friends alum would eventually go on to date his fair share of famous celebrities, Perry was vocal about the struggles of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight following the success of his NBC sitcom, in which he starred as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004.

“If you have dinner with someone and the next day the country thinks you’re in a relationship, it gets a little weird,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 1997. “I was confused about dating before Friends. This all just makes it more confusing.”

In 2004, Perry described himself as “just awful with women,” telling Dateline that not being “comfortable with any silence” made for a tense moment with love interests. “I have to break any awkward moment or silence with a joke,” he quipped.

Friends, however, did lead Perry to a few big loves throughout his time on the show. In 1995, the Fools Rush In star began dating Julia Roberts after the Oscar winner made a guest appearance on the comedy series.

“Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line,” Perry wrote in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, per the U.K. paper The Times, “Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her.”

The Massachusetts native later sent the Pretty Woman star three dozen roses along with a note expressing his excitement about the possibility of her appearing on the sitcom. “Her reply was that if I adequately explained quantum physics to her,” she’d agree to be on the show,” he recalled, before revealing that he went on to learn everything he could about quantum mechanics. “The following day, I sent her a paper all about wave-particle duality and the uncertainty principle and entanglement, and only some of it was metaphorical.”

Perry shared that Roberts not only agreed to do the show, “but also sent me a gift” – bagels. “I did let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began. We would already be a couple by the time we started filming the Friends Super Bowl episode,” he said.

Despite their instant chemistry, the pair called it quits just two months into dating, with Perry attributing the split to his insecurities. “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me,” the Studio 30 on the Sunset Strip alum wrote in his book.

Following his breakup with the Oceans Eleven actress, Perry entered a few short flings before finding love again with Lizzy Caplan in 2006. The Odd Couple alum and the Mean Girls star dated for six years before Us Weekly confirmed the twosome had split in October 2013.

Five years later, rumors swirled that Perry had sparked a romance with Molly Hurwitz. Us exclusively revealed the pair were dating in January 2020. In November of that same year, Perry confirmed that he had proposed to the talent manager.

The following month, a source told Us that Perry’s inner circle — especially former costar Courtney Cox — were thrilled that the Emmy nominee had decided to settle down.

“They hope he and Molly go the distance. Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out,” the insider said at the time. “She brought him to a place where he’s positive and confident. Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before.”

Hurwitz later took to social media to celebrate her love for the Ally McBeal alum on Valentine’s Day, writing via Instagram: “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite,” she captioned a sweet snap of the pair in February 2021.

Six months after the actor got down on one knee, however, the twosome called it quits.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry’s rep told Us in a June 2021 statement. “I wish Molly the best.”

