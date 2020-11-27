Could they BE any cuter? Matthew Perry proposed to his girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz.

“I decided to get engaged,” the Friends alum, 51, told People on Thursday, November 26. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the actor was dating the talent manager, 29. “[Molly is] telling friends that she is not in it for fame, but she secretly loves the attention she’s been getting from their relationship,” the insider told Us at the time. “The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry.”

The following month, another insider said that the pair had been “spending more and more time” at Perry’s place.

“His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially [former Friends costar] Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance,” the source said in February. “Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out. … She brought him to a place where he’s positive and confident. Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before.”

Hurwitz gushed over Perry while celebrating Valentine’s Day that same month, writing via Instagram: “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite.”

The Emmy nominee previously dated Masters of Sex’s Lizzy Caplan for six years before their 2012 breakup.

The Massachusetts native is best known for playing Chandler Bing on NBC’s Friends for 10 seasons. In September 2019, the show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman exclusively told Us that she thinks “Monica [played by Cox] and Chandler are together.”

The writer, 64, added, “They have their twins. They’re doing great.”