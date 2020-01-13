Lobster kind of love? Matthew Perry has a new girlfriend, talent manager Molly Hurwitz, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Friends alum, 50, is dating Hurwitz, 28, and a source tells Us that the “relationship is newish.”

Hurwitz is “telling friends that she is not in it for the fame, but she secretly loves the attention she’s been getting from their relationship,” the source tells Us exclusively.

The insider adds: “The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry.” Hurwitz was previously linked to The Office alum B.J. Novak.

Perry, 50, was first spotted with Hurwitz in December at a restaurant in West Hollywood, The Sun reported earlier this month.

The publication revealed that the duo celebrated Christmas together in Los Angeles “with friends at his penthouse.” The two have reportedly been seeing one another for months.

News of the Massachusetts native’s romance comes a few months after a source told Us exclusively that the 17 Again actor always hoped to become more than friends with former Friends costar and longtime pal Courteney Cox.

“Matthew’s always been in love with her,” the source said in November. “Matthew has never fully been able to get over her.”

The two actors played on-screen loves and married couple Monica Geller and Chandler Bing on the NBC comedy, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

The Fools Rush In star has been linked to several high-profile stars over the years. He romanced Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts in the mid-‘90s before dating Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012. He was also linked to his Odd Couple costar Lauren Graham in 2003.

For her part, Cox, 55, was married to David Arquette from 1999 to 2013, with whom she shares 15-year-old daughter Coco. She has been dating Johnny McDaid since 2013. They broke off their engagement in 2015 before rekindling their romance.