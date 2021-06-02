Six months after Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz’s engagement, the Friends alum and the talent manager have called it quits.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” the actor, 51, told People on Wednesday, June 2. “I wish Molly the best.”

The Massachusetts native proposed to Hurwitz, 29, in November 2020. Their engagement came nearly one year after Us Weekly broke the news that Perry was dating the New York native.

“[Molly is] telling friends that she is not in it for fame, but she secretly loves the attention she’s been getting from their relationship,” a source exclusively told Us in January 2020. “The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry.”

The following month, another insider told Us, “His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope he and Molly go the distance. Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out. … She brought him to a place where he’s positive and confident. Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before.”

The Emmy nominee previously dated Masters of Sex’s Lizzy Caplan from 2012 to 2018.

Perry is best known for starring on Friends as Chandler Bing, and he reunited with his former castmates for HBO Max’s Friends reunion special, which was released Thursday, May 27. The nearly two-hour show marked the first time Perry, Cox, 56, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were back together onscreen since the NBC sitcom’s 2004 finale.

The Odd Couple alum had “some great one-liners” on the show, director Ben Winston said on The Hollywood Reporter’s “TV’s Top 5” podcast on Friday, May 28. He addressed “unkind” comments about Perry’s health following the reunion’s premiere, saying, “He was great.”

Winston, 39, added of the 17 Again star, who has been open about his addiction struggles over the years: “I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man. … I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this.”

In a separate interview, producer Kevin S. Bright told The Hollywood Reporter that it was “great” seeing the Go On alum again. “And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”