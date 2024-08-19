Jasveen Sangha, a.k.a. the “Ketamine Queen” continued her drug den operation months after Matthew Perry’s October 2023 death and later attempted to cover up her crimes, new court documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal.

In the documents, prosecutors accused Sangha of being “engaged in a half-decade long drug business.” In March, law enforcement seized “multiple pounds of methamphetamine pills, 79 vials of ketamine, fraudulently obtained pharmaceutical pills and other illegal drugs” at the “Sangha Stash House” in North Hollywood, California.

That same month, Sangha was released on a $100,000 bond after an initial charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In addition to Perry’s death, Sangha is also linked to a second fatal drug overdose. Sangha also allegedly distributed ketamine to an individual named Cody McLaury in August 2019, who died of an overdose within a day. The indictment stated that there are “likely more victims” due to the amount of drugs Sangha allegedly sold. Friends star Perry died at age 54 from the “acute effects of ketamine,” as Us previously confirmed.

The filing accused Sangha of attempting to destroy evidence after news broke worldwide of Perry’s death. Sangha allegedly messaged Erik Fleming, who was the broker between Perry and Sangha, via the messaging app Signal to “delete all” their messages. The docs state that Fleming allegedly asked if “K” stays in “your system or is it flushed out,” following Perry’s death.

In March 2023 investigators searched the “Sangha Stash House” and found three pounds of counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine, 79 vials of ketamine, ketamine powder, 2,127 grams of Xanax pills, psilocybin mushrooms, and cocaine. Sangha also possessed drug trafficking tools including a money counter, a scale covered in drug residue, a signal and hidden camera detector, and other drug paraphernalia, a drug ledger and a firearm registered to Sangha’s boyfriend, per the filing.

The filing also notes that Sangha saved videos of herself in which she’s seen “cooking” liquid ketamine on a stove top to convert it to powder form.

Earlier this month, Sangha was arrested in connection with Perry’s death alongside four others. Sangha was additionally charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine. Sangha pleaded not guilty, Us confirmed. If found guilty on all charges, Sangha would face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In addition to Sangha, Perry’s live-in assistant Kenny Iwamasa was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, to which he pleaded guilty. On the day of the actor’s death, Iwamasa administered three doses of ketamine to Perry. Iwamasa claimed he administered 27 total doses in the final five days of Perry’s life. The assistant, who did not have any medical training, followed instructions laid out by Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who has also been charged in the case. San Diego physician, Dr. Mark Chavez, also has been charged and agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Fleming, who has pleaded guilty, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify that defendant was his drug source, per docs. Iwamasa has also agreed to testify that it was ketamine that he received from Fleming that killed Perry.