Eric Murphy found love on set! Kevin Connolly is dating his Entourage costar Sabina Gadecki, sources confirm to Us Weekly.

A source close to the actor, 41, tells Us that the two started dating "while making the movie." In the film, Gadecki portrays a new love interest of Murphy's.

Gadecki, 31, opened up to Us Weekly about joining the star-studded cast, which includes Connolly, Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Jerry Ferrera, and Kevin Dillon.

"It was really intimidating, truthfully, going into it," she told Us last month at a special screening of the flick in NYC. "They're all best friends, but then, it ended up working out awesome. Everyone welcomed me, and Doug Ellin just really made it feel like home on set for me. It never felt uncomfortable."

There was, however, one particularly awkward moment on set. "I have a little bit of a promiscuous scene when my character is first introduced," the model-turned-actress told Us. "I've never filmed something like that before in my life, so I guess it's fair to say that's my memorable/awkward moment."

Gadecki, who trains with Rockin Models creator Grace Lazenby, elaborated: "I had two days to basically get in the best shape of my life, so I pretty much ate carrot sticks and ran. There's no way to properly prep for something like this, so I prepped as best as I could in two days."

Connolly first confirmed to E! News that he and Gadecki were "an item."

Before Gadecki, the actor dated socialite-turned-actress Lydia Hearst, whom he met through mutual friends via Facebook. Us broke the news that the two called it quits last May after dating for over a year.

