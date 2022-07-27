Kevin Hart Gifts Chris Rock a Goat Named ‘Will Smith’ Live on Stage

Forever the G.O.A.T. Kevin Hart gave his pal Chris Rock a very special farm animal during their recent comedy show together — and he named it “Will Smith.”

The actor, 43, presented Rock, 57, with a goat at the end of their Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 23, making a nod to the acronym Greatest of All Time. When fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who joined the pair on stage, asked the goat’s name, Hart quickly jumped in to declare: “The name is Will Smith.”

The audience broke out in laughter at the reference to Rock’s altercation with the King Richard star, 53, at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in March. Smith shocked people when he hit the comedian after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s shaved head. The Girls Trip star, 50, who has been candid about her alopecia diagnosis, rolled her eyes at the comment ahead of her husband’s response.

Though Hart later noted during his Tuesday, July 26, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon how his friend “almost broke down and cried” when he brought the animal on stage, one part of the stunt didn’t go so well.

“The goat took a s—t on stage,” the Night School actor revealed to host Jimmy Fallon. “It was not planned either. That’s the one thing I didn’t think about. I said, ‘The goat’s gonna come out and do a tight two minutes,’ but instead he s—t on Chris’ shoes. He destroyed Chris’ shoes. He had on some white moon boots, and that goat got him.”

The MCG event wasn’t the first time Hart discussed the beef between his comedian friends. According to an eyewitness, the Philadelphia native kicked off his Reality Check tour on July 9 by briefly referring to the incident between Smith and Rock during his set. “Will Smith didn’t plan that s—t,” he stated during his show in Atlantic City at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Rock, for his part, also briefly mentioned the incident during his set at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 24. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” the South Carolina native joked, an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. During the show, Rock also referred to Smith as “Suge Smith,” a possible reference to the currently-incarcerated Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

Later in his set when he was talking about people being overly sensitive and playing the victim, Rock declared, “I’m not a victim, motherf—ker,” before joking that he “shook that s—t off” and returned to work.

“Yeah, that s—t hurt, motherf—ker,” the Fargo actor continued. “But I shook that s—t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

