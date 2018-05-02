An unexpected aid! Kevin Smith revealed a shocking detail about his heart attack in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

The filmmaker, 47, recalled the life-threatening incident and opened up about his mental state at the time. “Even though they tell me I had a heart attack, I didn’t feel like I was in pain, so I never panicked,” Smith explained, noting that he smoked marijuana two hours prior. “I was super f—king calm. After I got out of the hospital, I said [to my doctor], ‘Hey man, I hate to admit this, but I was blazed as f—k the day I had the heart attack … Does smoking weed have something to do with a heart attack?’”

To Smith’s surprise, his cardiologist and general physician informed him that smoking cannabis possibly saved his life “because when you tell a person they’re having a heart attack … it’s compounding by panic,” but Smith was “stable as a table.”

The Clerks director, who has lost more than 32 lbs. since the scary experience, also explained that marijuana has helped him shed the weight. “Weed kind of actually works, believe it or not, as an appetitive suppressant to some degree,” he said. “I don’t get the munchies … It just didn’t have that effect on me. I would smoke instead of eating. That became gratifying. Same way that I need to feel good, I was like, ‘You know what? I feel good smoking. Skip the cake and just have yourself a smoke.’”

Smith made headlines in February after revealing he had a “massive” heart attack backstage at an L.A. comedy show. He recently partnered with Weight Watchers as a WW Freestyle ambassador to achieve his goal of losing 25 more lbs.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

