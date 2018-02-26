Kevin Smith’s celebrity friends are so glad Silent Bob wasn’t silenced for good this weekend.

Smith, the director of acclaimed movies including Clerks and Mallrats, tweeted Monday, February 26, that he suffered a massive heart attack one day earlier.

“The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker). If I hadn’t canceled my 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,” wrote the 47-year-old in a selfie from his hospital bed. “But for now, I’m still above ground!”

Well-wishers, including Chris Pratt, quickly flooded social media to offer up words of encouragement.

“Kevin we don’t each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer,” wrote the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 38. In a second tweet he revealed that Clerks had a profound impact on his life. “Praying for you,” added Pratt. “I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired.”

Pal Tom Arnold asked fans of Smith to “take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors,” while Jack Osbourne tweeted, “Hey @ThatKevinSmith just sending you some love. Speedy recovery man.”

Meanwhile, Patricia Arquette wrote simply: “Scary! Glad you’re ok.” Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily Rose, sent Smith love over Instagram, “So scary but so glad you are okay!” she shared. Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard chimed in: “Yes, please stay awhile longer. Glad you are still here, and still graceful.”

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Kevin!! So relieved you’re okay! Sending ❤️ ♥️♥️♥️love ♥️and be careful and speedy recovery!! — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) February 26, 2018

Hey @ThatKevinSmith just sending you some love. Speedy recovery my man. — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) February 26, 2018

@ThatKevinSmith Fans of Kevin Smith please take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors but if he needs 2nd or 3rd opinions from the worlds finest cardiologists we’ve got him covered too. https://t.co/tS8sadzycs — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 26, 2018

Get better now, @ThatKevinSmith! We need you for all the laughs, all your wonderful toys and of course your wonderful touching monologues at the end of your movies. #SNOOGANS pic.twitter.com/HeE1LsPOad — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) February 26, 2018

In lengthy Instagram post Monday, Smith said that after completing the first of two “Kevin Smith Live!” shows at the Alex Theater in Glendale, he threw up and then “started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy.” Friends called an ambulance and he was raced to the hospital, where doctors cut into his groin to insert a stent.

The comedian, who is dad of Harley, 18, with wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, revealed that his father, Donald, died from a massive heart attack in 2003 at the age of 67. Smith said hat death was always thing he feared the most.

“As they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal Widow-Maker, I was filled with a sense of calm,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I’ve had a weird, wonder career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad.”

“I’m sure I’ll be facing some lifestyle changes (maybe it’s time to go Vegan),” Smith continued. “But the point of this post is to tell you I faced my greatest fear tonight . . . and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it would be.”

