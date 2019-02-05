Leave it to KFC to release some strange holiday merchandise! About two months after debuting a fried chicken-scented yule log for Christmas, the fast-food chain formally known as Kentucky Fried Chicken is celebrating Valentine’s Day with an online contest that offers consumers the chance to win a year’s worth of date nights with the brand’s famous founder, Colonel Harland Sanders, in rare and special form.

Starting on Tuesday, February 5, fried chicken fans across the country can compete to win an ultimate KFC date night package featuring a limited-edition faux bearskin rug that boasts a striking (and somewhat creepy) resemblance to the man who started the beloved chain.

The furry mat primarily consists of a shaggy white fabric, but since it is meant to resemble an animal-skin rug, it also includes a few strange details. For example, the rug sports a hand and foot at each corner, not to mention, a lifelike replica of the restaurant founder’s head at one end – complete with a mustache, eye glasses and voluminous hair.

So how exactly can you get your hands on this unique room decoration, you ask? The Valentine’s Day package, which also includes two fried-chicken pajama onesies, a KFC gift card for two for a year and a yearly subscription to an online streaming service, is available exclusively by entering an online contest on Reddit.

“I’m no dating expert, but the only thing I can think of that’s more romantic than eating fried chicken on Valentine’s Day, is eating fried chicken on a faux bearskin rug created in the likeness of the greatest chicken salesman of all time – Colonel Sanders,” Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer of KFC U.S. said via a press release.

What’s more? There are actually three opportunities for you and a loved one to win this interesting prize package. Graphic design pros can enter a photoshop battle to transform an image of the Colonel Sanders rug into a humorous, outlandish or romantic digital masterpiece, while wordsmiths can enter a storytelling challenge.

Last but not least, aspiring artists can try their hand, literally, at a drawing duel by submitting a one-of-a-kind art pieces depicting their ideal romantic evening. However, the work must be inspired by the Colonel Sanders faux rug, and submissions in all categories must be SFW.

The contest is expected to close on Sunday, February 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and the lucky-in-love winners will be notified the following day – leaving just enough time for them to get their treats by Valentine’s Day on Thursday, February 14!

For more details on how to win a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug, click here.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!