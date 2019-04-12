Coachella, here we come! BMW i is one of the official partners of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival once again, and has been teasing music fest goers by showing off uniquely designed vehicles on social media with the hashtag #roadtocoachella.

And if the painted flames and image of a wolf looks familiar to you, that’s because BMW i was inspired by Khalid’s new album ‘Free Spirit.’

And it’s a mutually beneficial partnership produced by Mirrored Media. Khalid admits to getting ideas for his music while on long drives in his BMW i. “I love road-tripping, hopping in my car and driving back home to El Paso is 12 hours each wayfrom L.A. To me, BMW, especially BMW i8, is the embodiment of freedom on the road. I really feel like a free spirit when I’m driving and listening to music. I love making music that you can crank up and drive to with the windows down,” Khalid said in a press release.

And Khalid isn’t the only A-lister heading down to Coachella in a funky car. Paris Hilton, Lena Gercke, Laura Marano and other influencers will be traveling to the venue with BMW i a day before the festival begins to experience while exploring Palm Springs.

If you’re not lucky enough to get your own personalized automobile, fans of Khalid can check out the ‘Pit Stop’ at BMW of Palm Springs where visitors can purchase exclusive merchandise, enjoy a food truck and listen to great music.

BMW i is supporting the event throughout weekendS 1 and 2 from April 12-21.

