Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are huge fans of Billions. Back in April, when the Revenge Body host, 34, was still pregnant, she and Thompson, 27, binge-watched the Showtime drama while they waited for baby True to make her debut.

At the time, Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player had just finished season 1. But now the parents of nearly 3-month-old daughter True are all caught up on the series that stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Asia Kate Dillon.

“Ughhhh I was so caught off guard by Taylor’s move!” Kardashian tweeted on Sunday, July 8, referring to Dillon’s character, Taylor Mason, a hedge fund whiz. “Now I’m on f—king pins and needles for season 4! Miss Asia, you don’t disappoint.”

Dillon, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, turned the exchange into a teachable moment. “I love love love that you’re so into the show! And, as a non-binary person myself (like Taylor) I use, ‘Mx.’ (instead of ‘Miss’, ‘Ms.’ or ‘Mr.’ As my prefix.),” wrote the Orange Is the New Black alum. “As in, Mx. Asia or Mx. Dillon. Say word?”

Kardashian responded in the most perfect way. “Oh my goodness! My sincerest apologies!” she wrote. “Thank you for telling me Mx. Asia! Ok now. I guess I’ll just be waiting by my TV until season 4.”

Dillon, 33, kept the dialogue going and answered questions from their fans including how one pronounces Mx. — the answer is “mix.” They also retweeted messages of kindness. “These are conversations that change the world, that heal humanity,” wrote one fan. “Thank you @AsiaKateDillon for having the grace and patience needed to listen and educate us all on the unknown with love.”

