Khloé Kardashian is under fire for using toilet paper to prank her sister Kourtney Kardashian amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old Revenge Body host enlisted her 10-year-old nephew Mason to TP Kourtney’s Calabasas, California, house.

“So I haven’t had this much excitement in months. This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover,” Kourtney, 41, said via Instagram Stories as she walked around her front yard on Saturday, May 9. “It’s actually genius. P, look at this!”

The Poosh founder’s daughter Penelope, 7, then revealed she caught her aunt and brother in the act.

“I know I saw. That was Mason and KoKo, I saw them,” Penelope told her mother, who suggested that they seek revenge.

Kourtney, who also shares son Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick, replied, “Next time, guess what we’re gonna do, P.”

Social media users, meanwhile, weren’t happy that Khloé wasted toilet paper as stores across the country limit the amount shoppers can buy amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Stores are limiting 1 pack of toilet paper per customer (when there’s any in stock),” one person tweeted. “Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister’s mansion.”

A second person wrote, “I STAN the Kardashian’s but Khloe tee-pee’d her sisters houses today when there is a TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE. Love u khlo but not a good time for pranks like dat.”

“Anyone else find it completely insensitive and utterly ridiculous that Khloe Kardashian TP’d Kourtneys house… during a pandemic… while theres a toilet paper shortage,” a third person asked. “Or [is it] just me????”

While Khloé has yet to publicly comment on her prank — or the backlash — mom Kris Jenner got in on the fun.

“Somebody got their house toilet papered last night,” Jenner wrote alongside a photo of Kourtney’s yard via Instagram Story on Saturday. “Well, Kourtney, who’d do you piss off?”

Kourtney replied, “@KhloeKardashian we will seek revenge!”

