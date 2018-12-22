Khloé Kardashian knows that beauty comes from the inside — and she’s letting commenters who troll her about her appearance know.

The reality star, 34, slammed an Instagram user on Saturday, December 22, after they called her out for using photo editing apps and asked her if she’d still post pictures of herself if the filters were gone forever.

“Would you?” Kardashian began her first response on a black-and-white photo of herself smiling alongside her mom, Kris Jenner. “Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to ones life? Maybe i’m just different… but I don’t care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It’s sad to care to criticize something like an editing app.”

The Good American founder added: “Let it go baby. Say something nice or just let it go. Don’t add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?”

Though there were many commenters who applauded Kardashian for sticking up for herself, another chimed in regarding the alleged Photoshopping, and the Strong Looks Better Naked author hit back again.

“But babe how are you saying I Photoshopped my face if you really don’t [know]?” she wrote. “Did you alter this photo?”

After speaking again about positivity and negativity, Kardashian added: “I I believe everybody is beautiful in a multitude of ways! But by all means I don’t think anything on the outside makes us beautiful. My soul radiates kindness, beauty, love etc.”

Kardashian — who gave birth to her 8-month-old daughter, True, amid a cheating scandal surrounding her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — went on to gush, “You have no idea how proud I am of myself for everything that I’ve been through and I still radiate love!”

She concluded the comment: “My soul is what I’m taking with me.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later added a message to all of the commenters on the post that read, “I love you all so much!!! Continue to Radiate the beauty in your heart!!”

